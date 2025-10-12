Deepika Padukone named Union Health Ministry’s first mental health ambassador

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been named the first-ever mental health ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Announcing the appointment on World Mental Health Day, the Ministry shared that Padukone expressed her deep honour in taking up the role and reiterated her commitment to supporting India’s mental health initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on the occasion to discuss her role in expanding mental health awareness and improving access to support systems across the country. Sharing her gratitude on Instagram, she wrote, “On World Mental Health Day, I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s first-ever Mental Health Ambassador.”

Through this collaboration, Padukone aims to strengthen India’s mental health framework and further the country’s efforts in prioritising mental well-being. The Ministry said the partnership marks an important step towards raising awareness, reducing stigma, and promoting mental health nationwide.

The actress has long been an advocate for mental health, having spoken openly about her own struggles. With her foundation, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), launched in 2015, she has played a pivotal role in normalising conversations around depression and therapy in an industry where such topics were once rarely discussed.

The appointment has drawn mixed reactions online. Many applauded Deepika Padukone for her continued efforts to bring mental health into mainstream conversation. Supporters expressed optimism that her new role would further advance mental health awareness and support across India.

On the other hand, some critics argued that a professional from the medical or psychology field would have been a more appropriate choice for the position. Social media users questioned her credentials, noting that mental health initiatives should ideally be led by trained experts rather than celebrities.

Others also voiced concern over Bollywood figures frequently being chosen as representatives for social causes, suggesting that professionals or leaders from other sectors might create a deeper and more credible impact.