Del Monte introduces clinically proven juice to reduce cholesterol and Del Monte A-C-E to boost immunity

The new products are the result of Del Monte’s detailed research and its aim to bring healthy and quality products to the Indian market. Indian consumers are becoming more health conscious. The company’s research showed that 48% of consumers aspire to lead a healthy lifestyle while 51% feel there should be healthier snack options available to consumers. According to the study, 46% of consumers look for ‘added nutrition’ while choosing a snack, and 51 per cent of buyers look for ‘made with natural ingredients’. India’s packaged fruit juices category is valued at INR 5,000+ crores and is growing steadily, especially the cold-pressed segment, as consumers are ready to pay a premium for quality products.