Delhi High Court bans unauthorised usage of Anil Kapoor's identity for commercial gain

Last year, the court issued a legal order favouring Amitabh Bachchan, preventing defendants from exploiting his rights for personal or commercial gain.
Anil Kapoor has won a legal case in the Delhi High Court. He had sued people and some digital platforms for using his name, voice, signature, image, or anything else that could identify him without his permission, for commercial or personal reasons.
The bench, presided over by Justice Prathiba M Singh, is expected to hear the matter shortly. In a ruling that underscores the importance of protecting an individual's rights to their name, voice, and image, the Delhi High Court has issued a restraining order against entities that have been using Anil Kapoor's likeness for commercial purposes without his consent.
The court firmly stated that using Anil Kapoor's name, voice, and image in an unauthorised and commercial manner is impermissible. Such actions infringe upon an individual's rights and cannot be allowed to continue.
Furthermore, the court has directed prominent domain registrars, including GoDaddy.com LLC, Dynadot LLC, and PDR Limited, to take immediate action. They are ordered to block and suspend domains that have been using Anil Kapoor's name, image, or likeness without permission. This move serves as a clear deterrent against the unauthorised use of a celebrity's identity for personal or commercial gain.
Anil Kapoor, a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry, has taken a strong stand to protect his rights and image. This legal victory not only reinforces the significance of protecting personality rights but also sets a precedent for other celebrities to safeguard their identities in the digital age.