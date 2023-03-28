Dell becomes a most trusted brand, Xiaomi Mobiles comes second on the list: TRA report

TRA’s BTR 2023 is the twelfth edition in its series and is a result of syndicated research of 2500+ consumer-influencers across 16 Indian cities.
Dell has been ranked as India’s Most Trusted Brand for the fourth consecutive year in TRA’s Brand Trust Report (BTR) 2023.
Xiaomi Mobiles leads the mobile phone category and is 2nd ranked for the third year and Titan Watches (up +5 ranks) is the 3rd Most Trusted Brand in India in 2023.
TRA’s BTR 2023 is the twelfth edition in its series and is a result of a syndicated research of 2500+ consumer-influencers across 16 Indian cities
BMW (+3 ranks) is ranked 4th in the list. Bata (up +32 ranks) is placed at 5th position. Both brands have entered the top five for the first time in the twelve editions. Amazon (down -1 rank) is at 6th position, and LIC (down -1 rank) is at 7th place. FOGG (up +106 ranks) is at 7th slot with a high rank gain over the previous report. LG Televisions (down -5 ranks) is at nineth in the list, and Amul Cheese (up +185 ranks) takes the 10th Most Trusted Brand in India. All these ten brands also lead their respective categories.
Samsung Mobiles (down -8 ranks) slips to 11th place, and Tata Salt (up +1 rank) is at 12th. Lenovo Laptops (down -4 ranks), Apple iPhone (up +3 ranks) is the 14th ranked, and SBI (up +21 ranks) is the 15th Most Trusted Brand in 2023. Amul Butter (up +46 ranks) ranks 16th, Samsung Televisions (down -1 rank) is 17th and Nivea (up +60 ranks) is 18th, also leading the Skincare category. Facebook (up +97 ranks) is 19th on the list, and Puma (up +68 ranks) is the 20th on TRA’s BTR 2023.
N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said “This year, 293 brands experienced an increase in their Brand Trust rankings, while 303 brands saw their rankings decline compared to the previous report. Remarkably, 401 brands that were not listed last year have made it onto the list this year, with only 3 brands maintaining unchanged rankings. It is evident that consumer trust has become a vital factor for brands to concentrate on in order to remain relevant in today's fiercely competitive landscape."
There are 331 Categories from 38 Super-Categories listed in the report. Some other Category leaders include Amex (Credit Cards), Amazon (Online Retailer), Aachi (Spices), AO Smith (Water Heaters), Air India (Airlines - Indian), Allen Solly (Formalwear), Ambuja Cement (Cement), Apple iWatch (Smart Wearables), Aviva (Life Insurance – Private), Axis Bank (Bank – Private), Blue Dart (Express Services – Domestic), boAt (Audio Equipment), Cambio (Sports Bicycles), Canon (Cameras & Printers), Chai Point (QSR – Tea), Citibank (Bank – Foreign), Dr. Agarwals (Eye Hospitals), Jeep (SUV Manufacturer), Giny & Jony (Kidswear), HDFC (Home Finance), Hewlett Packard (Personal Computers), Nataraj (Writing Instruments), Honda (Two Wheeler Manufacturer), Hyundai Creta (SUV – Brand), Muthoot Finance (Financial Services), Patanjali Dant Kanti (Toothpaste - Ayurvedic), and Wagh Bakri (Tea).