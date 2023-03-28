Dell becomes a most trusted brand, Xiaomi Mobiles comes second on the list: TRA report

BMW (+3 ranks) is ranked 4th in the list. Bata (up +32 ranks) is placed at 5th position. Both brands have entered the top five for the first time in the twelve editions. Amazon (down -1 rank) is at 6th position, and LIC (down -1 rank) is at 7th place. FOGG (up +106 ranks) is at 7th slot with a high rank gain over the previous report. LG Televisions (down -5 ranks) is at nineth in the list, and Amul Cheese (up +185 ranks) takes the 10th Most Trusted Brand in India. All these ten brands also lead their respective categories.