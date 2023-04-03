Dell emphasises ‘doing is the new learning’ in its new campaign

The campaign puts emphasis on the importance of purpose-driven learning, and falls under Dell’s larger #PC4Education initiative.
Dell Technologies has launched a ‘Back to School’ campaign. Conceptualised and developed by VMLY&R, the 360-degree campaign falls under Dell’s #PC4Education initiative, and celebrates students' learning ethos.
The campaign will be launched across OLV and OTT platforms like YouTube and connected TV in four languages. It will be amplified by an omnichannel approach across print, digital, affiliate channels, retail, radio and on-ground initiatives.
As an extension of the campaign, the brand is also driving a series called 'Doing Good', in which it has collaborated with 88 schools in seven cities, as well as Radio Mirchi and the Smile Foundation to share the stories of students who're making a difference.
With this campaign, the brand is targeting parents, and children in the 18 and above age bracket.
Announcing the campaign, Mayuri Saikia, director of marketing (consumer), Dell Technologies, India, said, “The most intriguing insight that inspired us to develop this campaign, is that students today are more fearless and eager in their pursuit of knowledge. They seek information from various sources, and utilise new tools and technologies to enhance their learning experiences.”
“More importantly, they strive to leave their mark on society by effectively utilising their skills. We want to celebrate this in our latest campaign, and provide students with the chance to live out our mission of using technology to drive human progress.”
Under the campaign, there are two brand films - 'Dance Moves' and 'Cricket Gloves' that feature the stories of two kids, who use Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop. The first one is the story of a student, who uses her laptop to mix music and create a playlist. She then plays it at an elderly care facility to encourage seniors to dance and spread joy.
The second film arouses excitement for the ongoing cricket season by narrating the story of a compassionate boy who, during a video call with his mother, learns how to sew his old cricket gloves before giving them to a young kid in a children's home so that he can pursue his passion.
Both these films talk about the importance of learning with a purpose, and demonstrate Dell's commitment to incorporating meaningful innovations into laptops.
The brand is also using AI and technology, as a part of its marketing communication. As per Saikia, "Today, it's all about data marketing, as brands need to reach out to their customers at the right place and time."
In the films, Dell highlights the features of its products, such as quad speakers, camera and the size of the screen.
Dell launched a similar 'Back to College' campaign last year. To amplify its campaign reach across audiences, the brand then partnered with micro-influencers like Parth Bajaj, Agastya Shah and Radhika Bose.
This year, the brand has partnered with kids as influencers for its 'Doing Good' series.
"We're working together to figure out all the kids who've done some great work across the country. These kids may not be big influencers at this point of time, but they're influencers in their own area. The brand wants to amplify their work," said Saikia.