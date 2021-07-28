Dell India climbs five places to become India’s 'Most Desired Brand': TRA Research

Four-time leader Samsung Mobiles India slipped seven positions to number eight.
TRA Research’s annual Most Desirable Brand 2021 list has thrown quite a lot of surprises. If you hold it to last year’s rankings, you will see things utterly out of order.
Dell India was crowned the most desirable brand this year; up five places from its sixth position last year. On the other hand, four-time leader Samsung Mobiles India slipped seven positions to number eight.
The second spot saw a similar change of guard. Mi from Xiaomi gained 10 spots to clinch the spot, while Apple iPhone dropped three spots to number five.
The annual report is the seventh in the series, and lists India top 1,000 desired brands arrived through a research conducted among 2,000 consumer-influencers from 16 cities.
N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, launched the report and said, “Dell in the laptop category has made significant strides in gaining pole position as India’s Most Desired Brand. Of the 1,000 brands listed in the report, the top 50 lists 18 Indian brands, nine US brands, eight South Korean brands and seven Chinese brands.”
“There are 29 categories among the top 50, showing a diverse consumer choice, however, mobile phones are the most desired category, with nine entrants, followed by laptops and televisions, with four brands each.”
“The seventh edition of TRA’s Most Desired Brands will be remembered as tumultuous at the least. Among the top 1,000, the super-categories, which added a significant brand count, are stationery up by 83%, healthcare up by 42%, manufacturing up by 40%, and gadgetry up 21%.”
“Super-categories, which have reduced in brand count, are apparels down by 38%, retail down 33% and BFSI down 21%. It’s not difficult to guess why pens and pencils have become more desirable than banks during the (COVID) pandemic,” Chandramouli added.
You can view the entire rankings below: