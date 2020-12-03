Dell is India’s ‘Most Trusted Brand’ second year in a row: TRA Report

While Hindi GEC Sony Entertainment Television featured among the top 10 for the first time in 10 years.
Dell, a technology giant is India’s Most Trusted Brand for the second year in a row in TRA’s Brand Trust Report (BTR) 2020, the tenth in the series.
Following Dell is Mi Mobiles which leads in the ‘Mobile Phone’ category; a first for the brand. Taking the third position is Samsung mobiles followed by Apple iPhone and LG Television. In an interesting development, Sony Entertainment Television, a Hindi GEC stood 7th, featuring among the top ten for the first time in ten years.
In a nod to the strength of the mobile phone segment, five mobile phone brands make it to the top-ten list among the twenty listed making it the largest category in the report. The five brands are Mi Mobiles (2nd spot), Samsung mobiles (3rd spot), Apple iPhone (4th spot), Oppo (6th spot), Vivo (10th spot).
LG secures a grand slam with leadership in Televisions (All-India Rank 5), Refrigerators (All-India Rank 14), and Washing Machines (All-India Rank 26).
The categories with the largest number of brands are F&B (151 brands) and FMCG (144 brands) contributing to 29.5% of the total brands.
TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2020 is the result of a comprehensive primary research conducted on TRA’s proprietary 10-Brand Behaviours which make up the Brand Trust Matrix. This year’s study had 1,711 consumer-influencers across 16 cities as respondents and over 8,000 unique brands were analyzed, from which the top 1000 brands have been listed in this year’s report. The report lists 323 Categories and 41 Super-Categories and F&B and FMCG.
N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA, said “The Covid times have been harrowing for brands, and even consumers have been in an extended state of anxiety for multiple reasons. The impact of the pandemic is visible on the trust placed in brands, leading to a dethroning of many erstwhile category leaders.”