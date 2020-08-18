Deloitte acquires Spatial Access to augment Advertising and Marketing advisory solutions

Over the last 15 years, Spatial Access has been able to carve its niche in the industry with solutions in media spends advisory; Deloitte’s takeover would enable advertisers and marketers across the country to benefit from this combined domain expertise. This also enables them to have a one-stop access to the wider global network and solutions that Deloitte offers to its clients—thereby driving a new era of better ROIs, accountability, and performance through strategic insights, business partnership approach as well as data and tech-led decision making.