Deloitte acquires Spatial Access to augment Advertising and Marketing advisory solutions

The acquisition provides a niche differentiation to Deloitte’s media industry capabilities and uniquely positions them as a dominant player in this space.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte) today announced the acquisition of Spatial Access, one of India’s leading specialised advertising and marketing advisory and analytics firm, founded by veteran advertising leader Meenakshi Menon, to enhance the organisation’s advisory capabilities and enable brands to make more efficient Advertising & Marketing (A&M) decisions.
This strategic move is aimed at bringing best-in-class solutions from two leading industry players - integrating knowledge-driven sector expertise by Spatial Access with the technology and advanced data analytics skills of Deloitte.
With this joint proposition, brand marketers will gain deeper insights on consumers and advertising avenues that will further help position marketing spends as a strategic business investment.
Deloitte will also help brands instill global marketing best practices to reinvent the ‘Future of marketing’.
Deloitte’s acquisition announcement comes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which has compelled businesses to scrutinise their marketing and advertising budgets with a fine toothcomb in view of market disruptions and changing consumer behaviour.
Brands can now have access to insights on optimising their Advertising and Marketing (A&M) spends, by implementing strategies based on analysis and impact-based performance.
Speaking on the acquisition, Chandrashekar Mantha, Partner, Media and Entertainment Industry lead, Risk Advisory, Deloitte India said “Deloitte strengthens its foothold in the advertising and marketing advisory space by enabling our clients to enhance the effectiveness of their marketing spends which are directly aligned to their business objectives.
Our endeavor is to help brands address their business challenges by introducing value added, and differentiated tech-enabled solutions across the A&M value chain,” he added.
On working with Deloitte, Meenakshi Menon, founder Spatial Access said, “We are excited to be a part of Deloitte. At Spatial Access, our differentiator lies in understanding the key challenges of the advertising and marketing fraternity. We have an insiders’ view of the industry.
This proposition - combined with the need to scale up the impact of marketing through the technology and analytics skills of Deloitte is poised to provide a more holistic, effective, and efficient solution suite on a larger platform and most importantly, deliver significantly enhanced value to our stakeholders.”
Over the last 15 years, Spatial Access has been able to carve its niche in the industry with solutions in media spends advisory; Deloitte’s takeover would enable advertisers and marketers across the country to benefit from this combined domain expertise. This also enables them to have a one-stop access to the wider global network and solutions that Deloitte offers to its clients—thereby driving a new era of better ROIs, accountability, and performance through strategic insights, business partnership approach as well as data and tech-led decision making.
The current state of consumption demonstrates the fragility of the media and marketing environment. The levers in the business are rapidly changing and so is media consumption.
Hence, this is an opportune time to harness the power of domain knowledge and emerging technologies to refine insight from the evolving consumer sentiment while ensuring that all investments deliver the highest possible value.