Dentsu India and IWMBuzz sign three-year partnership for India Gaming Awards and report

Dentsu India and IWMBuzz Media have entered into a three-year partnership to co-present the India Gaming Awards and jointly publish the India Gaming Report. The initiatives are focused on the pure-play gaming segment in India, which refers to gaming without monetary stakes and is driven by entertainment.

The partnership builds on the first edition of the India Gaming Report released last year, which highlighted that India has 13.85 crore gamers, a predominantly mobile-first ecosystem, double-digit annual growth, and increasing traction from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. According to estimates, the country’s pure-play gaming market is valued at ₹6,715 crore and is growing at a CAGR of 24%.

The India Gaming Awards is positioned as a platform that brings together professional gamers, developers, publishers, influencers, brands, and policymakers. Under the extended partnership, the property will expand into a year-round engagement initiative. The India Gaming Report will continue to analyse consumer behaviour, monetisation models, regulatory trends, and cultural shifts shaping the industry.

Harsha Razdan, CEO – south asia, dentsu, said the collaboration is aimed at supporting the growth of gaming as both a cultural and economic driver in India. Narayan Devanathan, president & chief strategy officer – south asia, dentsu, added that the initiatives will help shift the conversation from gaming being a growing sector to it being a defining force for the future.

Siddhartha Laik, founder & editor-in-chief, IWMBuzz Media, said the association with dentsu will help scale the India Gaming Awards and India Gaming Report, and contribute to shaping narratives for the industry’s next phase of growth.