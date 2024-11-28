Dentsu India & PhonePe Ads to launch book on Indian consumer trends

Dentsu India, in partnership with PhonePe Ads, has announced the launch of The Bharatiya Consumer, a coffee table book on evolving shopping behaviors of Indian consumers across generations. Releasing on November 29, 2024, in Mumbai, the book examines the impact of demographics, geography, and technology on the Indian marketplace, highlighting generational and gender-based preferences shaping trends and industries.

The book unveils several critical insights and addresses key questions, including:

India’s Youthful Influence: How is India’s consumer market evolving so rapidly, powered by Gen Z and Gen Y, whose demands create a trend-driven environment across food, fashion, and technology?

Generational Spending Habits: How do spending habits differ across generations and on which product categories does each generation transact?

Gender-Based Preferences: How do men and women shop differently within each generation, in terms of transaction frequency, spending value across product categories?

Impact of Geography: How do spending patterns shift across town classes by each generation?

Technology and Spending: How does the preference for premium smartphones among consumers influence their spending across categories?

Most consumer studies in India apply global generational definitions without considering India's unique context. The Bharatiya Consumer examines generational differences within India, exploring the aspirations, trends, and cultural shifts shaping the consumer market across demographics. The book provides insights and strategies for businesses aiming to navigate and succeed in the Indian market.

Speaking on the launch, Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu said, “India is entering an extraordinary phase of growth, where innovation and ambition are rewriting the rules of engagement across every city, town, and village. In collaboration with PhonePe Ads, this book is a strategic blueprint for brands navigating the complexities of a diverse and rapidly evolving consumer landscape. It highlights the interplay of cultural, technological, and geographical shifts driving transformation. As we decode these trends, we invite you to be part of shaping a future that’s not only bold and dynamic but also grounded in purpose. This is the time to invest in understanding Bharat, because the future of India is the future of opportunity.”



Narayan Devanathan, president and chief strategy officer, South Asia, dentsu commented, “Who speaks of Gen X when Gen Alpha is already here? Gen Y, isn’t that the forgotten generation? Gen Why actually.’ At first glance, these might be some thoughts evoked by the reader of this fantastic multi-generation report on Consumer India. But the idea of India being made of multiple Indias is perhaps truer than ever in its generational cohorts. Through hard data – thanks to the immensely rich behavioural and consumption data that PhonePe generates – combined with the analytical and insight-mining expertise of Dentsu’s Know-How team, we’ve created The Bhartiya Consumer. It looks and reads like a coffee table book and packs the punch of the deeply researched report that it actually is. And it’s a provocation to unlock a slew of opportunities for brands and businesses to serve these multiple generations more completely.”



Sonika Chandra, chief business officer - consumer payments, PhonePe added, “At PhonePe, we’ve had the privilege of being a part of India’s digital payment revolution, witnessing first-hand the transformative shifts in consumer behavior. The Bharatiya Consumer: A Generational Study is a reflection of our commitment to understanding these shifts at a generational level. This book is an invaluable resource, offering rich insights into how different demographics engage with the digital economy, from preferences in payment methods to their shopping and spending patterns. These insights are not just data points; they are stories of how Bharat is evolving and thriving in the digital age. This launch, in collaboration with dentsu India, marks an exciting step forward in decoding the aspirations and trends shaping the future of commerce in our country.”



Shivani Srivastava, head of ads, PhonePe said, “At PhonePe Ads, we pride ourselves on being a guiding light in the ever-evolving world of advertising. We’ve had the privilege of working with 1,000+ of India’s top brands while also partnering closely with leading marketers and agency professionals to drive innovation and growth. Our expertise lies in delivering targeted, data-driven advertising solutions, powered by 100+ audience cohorts, ensuring brands can connect deeply with high-intent, high-value audiences and achieve superior ROI. The Bharatiya Consumer: A Generational Study is an extension of this commitment, offering actionable insights into how Gen Z, Gen Y, and Gen X are shaping India’s dynamic marketplace. Through this collaboration with dentsu India, we aim to empower businesses with the tools and strategies needed to navigate the complex consumer landscape. By leveraging PhonePe Ads' proven ability to deliver precise, impactful campaigns, brands can confidently align with the aspirations and behaviors of India’s diverse consumer base and achieve unparalleled results.”