Dettol Banega Swasth India launches ‘Folk Music for a Swasth India’ in Tamil to promote hygiene and health in an engaging way

With an aim to encourage a healthy self-care hygiene routine among children, the Tamil Hygiene Music Album has been created emphasizing the best hygiene habits through folk music of Tamil Nadu. The song, ‘Let’s make Tamil Nadu healthy’ is sung by Asal Kolar, ‘Hygiene at School’ is sung by Velmurugan, ‘Hygiene at neighbourhood’ is sung by Antony Dasan, ‘Significance of Handwashing’ is sung by Isaivani and ‘Hygiene at Home’ is sung by Krishaang. Each song is composed to tunes that everyone can hum along to and the lyrics are meaningful. The composition is such that these songs will appeal to audiences across all age groups, including Gen Z and millennials. The songs focus on the key highlights from the Dettol School Hygiene Curriculum which are culturally adaptive.