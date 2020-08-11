Dettol BSI and Wipro GE Healthcare join forces to strengthen Covid-19 response

A total of around 770 frontline health workers are envisioned to be trained under this partnership
With a focus at enhancing public health system, Dettol Banega Swasth India, a flagship program by RB, in partnership with Wipro GE Healthcare India introduced training program for front line health workers amidst the raging spread of COVID-19. The integrated partnership program is aimed at training 250+ health workers across the states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand with on-ground support from Plan India and Jagran Pehel.
COVID-19 leaves some of India’s most vulnerable communities facing “a crisis within a crisis”. As per a study conducted by the United Nations (UN) in India, there have been major concerns around the impact of the crisis on vulnerable populations, especially women and children. Some of the factors include disruption in the supply of essentials and divided attention towards other healthcare facilities/support. Additionally, the public health support system assisting to fight back COVID-19 at the grassroots levels is weakening given these unprecedented challenges.
Addressing the gravity of the issue and to alleviate the panic & appropriately curb community transmission, the two-leading healthcare organisations partnered to equip ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, women health educators and allied front line health workers in India.
Commenting on the partnership initiative, Gaurav Jain, senior vice president, South Asia, RB Health, said, “We at Dettol are deeply concerned given this unprecedented pandemic and its impact on our healthcare warriors exposed to vulnerable communities across the nation. We understand that our front-line workers need community support & correct upgraded skill set as they are assigned the crucial role of screening and awareness generation at the grassroots level. With a vision to support the frontline health workers, Dettol, #1 trusted partner of the Indian population and Wipro GE Healthcare joined forces to provide accurate knowledge & elevated skill sets. we hope that with this training, the community health and nutrition workers are better able to perform their field duties and carry out efficient screening and awareness activities to address the Covid-19 pandemic. We will continue to serve, educate, and partner with the aim of a healthier nation.”
“We are immensely proud to partner with RB and ‘Dettol Banega Swachh India’ initiative in enabling frontline healthcare workers strengthen their response to Covid-19. GE Healthcare’s long-standing experience in the healthcare industry has taught us that a bottoms-up approach to awareness, prevention and cure goes a long way in addressing a healthcare crisis of this scale. This partnership has allowed both organizations to come together and deploy their unique strengths in India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. We look forward to take this partnership from strength to strength and play our part in creating a healthier India,” said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, managing director, Wipro GE Healthcare.
Dettol BSI will be providing technical support in infection prevention, best practices, as well as mobilization support through its partners in the field. Wipro GE Healthcare is the end-to-end training implementation partner, involved in content development, curriculum management and deploying experienced faculty for the program. The participants will be trained on best practices in hygiene and infection prevention, DIY tools (e.g. making a mask, preparing sanitizer at home, etc.), personal safety & precaution guidelines, recommendations for home isolation & quarantine, myth-busting and overall mental health.
Adhering to the nationwide lockdown and social distancing norms, the participants are being trained digitally through a Learning Management System that features quizzes, videos, interactive tools, and additional reading materials, available to all participants.