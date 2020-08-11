Dettol BSI and Wipro GE Healthcare join forces to strengthen Covid-19 response

Commenting on the partnership initiative, Gaurav Jain, senior vice president, South Asia, RB Health, said, “We at Dettol are deeply concerned given this unprecedented pandemic and its impact on our healthcare warriors exposed to vulnerable communities across the nation. We understand that our front-line workers need community support & correct upgraded skill set as they are assigned the crucial role of screening and awareness generation at the grassroots level. With a vision to support the frontline health workers, Dettol, #1 trusted partner of the Indian population and Wipro GE Healthcare joined forces to provide accurate knowledge & elevated skill sets. we hope that with this training, the community health and nutrition workers are better able to perform their field duties and carry out efficient screening and awareness activities to address the Covid-19 pandemic. We will continue to serve, educate, and partner with the aim of a healthier nation.”