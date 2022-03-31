Dettol drops a hygiene-focused music album

Partners with Rais Khan Project to launch the music album on hygiene practices, streaming on Spotify.
Dettol Banega Swasth India (DBSI) has launched India’s first hygiene focused music album- ‘Folk Music for a Swasth India’ in collaboration with renowned folk music band, Rais Khan Project.
‘Folk Music for a Swasth India’ produced by Dettol and sung and composed by Ustad Rais Khan will reach listeners on Spotify globally. Its songs focus on five key themes: Hygiene at Home, Personal Hygiene, Hygiene in School, Hygiene during Illness, and Hygiene in the neighbourhood.
Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Jain, senior vice president, South Asia, Reckitt said, "With Dettol Banega Swasth India we have been at the forefront of using innovative campaigns to promote positive hygiene behaviour by engaging with children. Stepping into the world of music is a social experiment where our aim is to reach out to people from different cultures, backgrounds, and communities. Music, Art and culture from across regions in India will help us build a local connect and spread the message on hygiene in a faster and more engaging way.”
Ustad Rais Khan, a Professional Percussionist and Folk Musician based out of Rajasthan, said “Music is a powerful medium. It helps us connect with people. It is most gratifying to use the power of our music to help children of our state and nation imbibe positive hygiene habits and stay healthy. We are grateful to Dettol Banega Swasth India for making this a reality for us.”
Dettol’s Banega Swasth India program has been creating awareness around hygiene and sanitation while empowering citizens with better health outcomes across the country. The campaign with its dedicated work in school education and nutrition interventions has improved the lives of over 20 million school kids in India to date, continuing to drive behaviour change leading to a healthier India.