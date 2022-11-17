Dettol enters new category with Dettol multi-use antiseptic cream

Commenting on the product launch, Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, South Asia – health & nutrition, Reckitt said, “As market leaders, it is our responsibility to address consumer gaps with products that cater to the needs of the Indian consumer. Dettol antiseptic cream is OTC product to be used by consumers to address minor cuts, and injuries to avoid the spread of any infection on open wounds. With this cream we want consumers to manage their first aid needs more effectively and efficiently. This ‘Made in India’ product is a simple and safe product built on Dettol’s iconic antiseptic liquid heritage.”