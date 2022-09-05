Dettol expands its product portfolio with the launch of Dettol powder-to-liquid handwash in India

Dettol Powder to Liquid Handwash at Rupees 10, will last 30 days.
Dettol, India’s most trusted germ protection brand, introduces a powder-to-liquid handwash solution in the value segment. Hand hygiene is the most effective, efficient solution to protect against any kind of infection. Dettol is bringing in its most affordable solution with this format allowing its consumers to practice best hygiene practices at the best price.
Dettol ever since its launch in India has been working to protect families from illnesses. Dettol has been addressing consumer needs by providing effective solutions backed by science that are simple and effective to use to protect homes and families.
For Dettol Powder-to-Liquid handwash the brand has launched a Television campaign to showcase an innovative and efficient handwashing solution at an affordable price. Further, the new TVC highlights that the product provides Dettol’s trusted 99.99% germ protection to effectively safeguard those who we care about.
Commenting on the product launch, Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, South Asia – Health & Nutrition, Reckitt said, “Dettol has always endeavored to providing its consumers with effective and innovative solutions for all their hygiene needs. Our new Dettol Powder to Liquid Handwash will make quality handwash accessible to a larger consumer base. With the new campaign, Dettol continues to educate consumers about the importance of hand hygiene by providing its consumers with superior protection at an affordable price.”
The product starts at an affordable price-point of Rs.10, equivalent to the (185 ml) pump solution. As the frequency of handwashing increases, the innovative powder-to-liquid handwash product will help consumers with a durable solution that is effective and great value for money The product is paraben-free as it is free of chemicals that may carry harmful health effects.
Director: Gaurav Gupta (Little Lamb films)
Creative Agency: McCann Worldgroup India