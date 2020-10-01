Dettol launches handwash with 100% recycled plastic packaging

Commenting on the launch and the initiative, Pankaj Duhan, Chief Marketing Officer, RB Health South Asia said, “The onset of the pandemic has raised many questions surrounding plastic waste. Being the leading health brand, we at Dettol, have partnered with our consumers in their journey to fight the spread of COVID-19 by propagating correct hygiene measures. However, it is also our responsibility to address the environmental concerns arising due to increased use of plastic. With this launch Dettol’s protection from the 100 illness causing germs packed in 100% recycled packaging will not only protect your hands from germs but your environment too. This will provide environmentally conscious consumers an opportunity to give back to the environment, while getting their trusted Dettol germ protection. I am proud to say that Reliance Retail has joined hands with us as an exclusive partner to make the dream of bringing the new Dettol 100% recycled handwash bottle to your homes.”