Dettol partners with Treebo hotels to facilitate hygienic stays

Dettol will provide cleanliness and disinfection at over 600 Treebo Hotels. Treebo also introduced the Web Check-in feature for guests to check-in remotely.
Hygiene brand Dettol announced its partnership with Treebo Hotels to facilitate safety and hygiene in domestic travel and create awareness about out of home disinfection and safety. The partnership will ensure the use of Dettol products to elevate the disinfection and hygiene levels of the hotel premise, and drive regular training of the hotel staff among various other initiatives.
Additionally, Dettol will also introduce its recently launched suite of innovative cleanliness products at select Treebo Hotels that will be conferred with the “Platinum Hygiene Shield” for maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene.
Since the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdowns, consumers are eager to resume travel. A research by Global Monitor indicates that consumers have heightened concerns regarding hygiene on their journey, and trust in cleanliness standards is an extremely critical element when it comes to travel. Given the current environment, restarting and redevelopment is the key to consumer satisfaction. Therefore, it has become essential for industries across to implement an effective system to ensure standardized hygiene practices.
Commenting on the partnership announcement, RB spokesperson said, “Through this partnership program we will aim to create a safe, hygienic, and enjoyable experience for its customers with the use of Dettol range of products which are effective against the COVID-19 virus. With this promise, Dettol will continue to drive the organizational purpose and fight in action - to protect, heal, and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world.”
The Treebo Hygiene Shield covers all the aspects of safety. Safety checks and disinfection at arrival to contactless check-in, fully disinfected rooms, hand-sanitizers accessible across the property, in-room dining/dining with limited seating in the restaurants, social distancing at the lobby and reception, etc. are just some of the aspects of providing guests with completely secured and safe stays. All of these safety and hygiene checks are audited regularly and rigorously by internal and 3rd party experts to arrive at a score of the Treebo Hygiene Shield with Dettol Protection. Based on these scores, the properties are awarded Bronze, Gold and Platinum badges.
Treebo Hotels has also launched the Web Check-in feature which will further minimize the need for any human interaction at the time of checking-in at a Treebo Hotel. The Web Check-in feature allows guests to upload ID cards, furnish arrival details, select rooms, and place any other special request up to 48-hrs prior to the check-in. Upon arrival at the hotel, guests who have already done a web check-in can just verify their ID cards and collect the keys to their rooms at the reception desk.
Sidharth Gupta, co-founder of Treebo Hotels, said, “Dettol is India’s leading hygiene brand. Their partnership with our COVID safety program - Treebo Hygiene Shield - is a great validation of the quality assurance processes we follow, and our obsession about guest experience and safety. Despite the reducing numbers of new cases in India and the hope of mass vaccination on the horizon, we are not taking our eyes off the road and continuing to follow strict hygiene standards at our hotels.”
“Treebo Hotel Partners are optimistic and welcoming of Dettol’s partnership with Treebo Hygiene Shield. Sanket Wetal who owns and operates 3 hotels under the Treebo brand across Maharashtra said “Treebo is the most guest-centric brand in its space and Dettol is the undisputed leader in cleanliness and hygiene. Dettol usage at Treebo gives the reassurance that our hotel premises are safe and hygienic for guests, visitors and even our own staff. The Dettol protection will become one more reason and a strong validation for guests to pick our hotel.”