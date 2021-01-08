Dettol partners with Treebo hotels to facilitate hygienic stays

The Treebo Hygiene Shield covers all the aspects of safety. Safety checks and disinfection at arrival to contactless check-in, fully disinfected rooms, hand-sanitizers accessible across the property, in-room dining/dining with limited seating in the restaurants, social distancing at the lobby and reception, etc. are just some of the aspects of providing guests with completely secured and safe stays. All of these safety and hygiene checks are audited regularly and rigorously by internal and 3rd party experts to arrive at a score of the Treebo Hygiene Shield with Dettol Protection. Based on these scores, the properties are awarded Bronze, Gold and Platinum badges.