Dettol & WeWork come together to enable a ‘safe and hygienic’ workplace

Marks the first phase of a new initiative to deliver industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection of WeWork spaces in India
Dettol, the leading germ protection brand, today announced its partnership with WeWork India, the global platform for creators that provides collaborative workplace solutions. The partnership will help create a hygienic and safe workplace for the members and employees. Adhering to the ‘new normal’, the partnership program will enable & develop enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols for all members and employees across all WeWork spaces, with the use of Dettol products - proven effective against 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) strain.
Research by Global monitor indicates that consumers have heightened hygiene concerns when venturing outside the comfort of their house, and trust in cleanliness standards will be critical to restarting any business. Therefore, it has become highly essential for industries to implement an effective system to ensure standardized hygiene practices protect oneself and others from this pandemic.
Facilitating the future of work amidst the ‘new normal’, the partnership program will enable & develop enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols for WeWork members and employees across all 34 spaces operating in 6 cities across the country.
Commenting on the partnership, Pankaj Duhan, chief marketing officer, RB Health South Asia, said, “Even as the lockdown conditions get progressively eased, the Indian consumers’ concern on exposure to germs and desire for protective measures remains very high. As India’s #1 trusted brand for germ protection, Dettol is pleased to partner with WeWork for a safe return of employees to their workplaces. This partnership comes at a time when it is of utmost importance to drive the highest standard of hygiene and build consumer confidence as an when they plan to step outside of the comfort of their home.”
Commenting on the partnership, Vineet Singh, Group CMO - Embassy Group “At WeWork, the health and safety of our members, partners, and employees is our top priority. Over the past few months, our teams have been reviewing member feedback and working with industry partners across health and safety, cleaning, construction, and design to provide enhancements. Together, we have developed a plan for the future of the workplace which focuses on professional distancing, cleanliness, and proactive risk mitigation measures. We are proud to partner with Dettol to ensure that the best and most thorough standard of safety and sanitation is maintained at our workspaces.”
Over 80 years, Dettol has been the trusted partner of health, for millions of mothers worldwide to protect their family by preventing illnesses and infections. In the ongoing battle to contain the spread of COVID-19, Dettol has been instrumental in driving behavior change and the adoption of recommended hygiene practice across India. As a hygiene leader and No. 1 germ protection brand, Dettol continues to drive the organizational purpose and fight in action- to protect, heal, and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world.