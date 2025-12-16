Dharma Productions acquires Cornerstone’s stake, relaunches agency as DCAA

Dharma Productions has acquired Cornerstone’s stake in Dharma Cornerstone Agency and relaunched the talent venture under a new identity — Dharma Collab Artists Agency (DCAA). The restructured entity will serve as Dharma’s exclusive platform for artist representation across film, music, sports, digital media and live entertainment, marking a broadened mandate for the production house.

Uday Singh Gauri will continue as CEO of DCAA, with Rajeev Masand remaining COO. Their continuity signals an emphasis on stable leadership as the agency expands its remit. Gauri, who has worked across talent management, music, entertainment and partnerships for over two decades, will focus on building new verticals and cross-platform opportunities within the agency.



The move aligns with Dharma’s wider plan to develop a multi-disciplinary cultural platform rather than a film-exclusive unit.

Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, said: “Talent has always shaped Dharma’s identity, influencing both our creative choices and how we build for the future. With DCAA, we are creating a structured platform that supports artists across disciplines. This is a deliberate and long-term step toward deepening our role in the creative economy.”

Uday Singh Gauri, CEO of DCAA, said: “With DCAA, we’re building a platform that reflects the way artists work, express, and grow today. Representation now goes far beyond negotiation and visibility. It requires cultural understanding, business instinct, and the ability to move with — and ahead of — the industry. Our focus is on developing long-term careers across multiple formats, while creating meaningful pathways between talent and opportunity. This is about scale, yes, but it’s also about care, clarity, and collaboration.”

DCAA will continue to manage a roster of film, music and digital talent, including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Rasha Thadani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Harshvardhan Rane, Lakshya, Rohit Saraf, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, Orry, Sumukhi Suresh, Anahita Shroff, Kareema Barry and Erika Packard.