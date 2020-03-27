Diageo India to produce bulk hand sanitiser across 15 manufacturing units

“We stand united with the Government and Citizens of our country in the fight against the Corona virus. The demand for sanitisers is increasing by the hour, and we would like to use our manufacturing units to join in the effort to fill the demand-supply gap for sanitisers, so critical at this hour. Healthcare providers are at the forefront of this fight, and donating masks is a token of our appreciation for their selfless dedication to fighting the epidemic,” said Anand Kripalu, managing director and CEO, Diageo India.