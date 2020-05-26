"Digital adoption is accelerated across sectors now": Ajit Mohan, Facebook

The Coronavirus has changed the way the world works. This includes the locations we work from, the number of hours we work, and the business models itselves that the companies are based on. This was the theme of the webinar conducted by the Mobile Marketing Association of India – ‘New business models that are shaping the future in the digital era’. The discussion was spearheaded by Rohit Dadwal, managing director of MMA, APAC, and saw participation from Ajit Mohan, VP and MD of Facebook India. The conversation was centred on the importance of digital adaption to the changing times, the need for businesses to stay connected, and how small and medium businesses could use Facebook’s tools to accelerate growth. Here are the Top 10 takeaways from the webinar.