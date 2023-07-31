Digital Kong secures Kross Bikes’ mandate for social Media, PR and influencer marketing

Digital Kong, a 360-degree digital marketing agency, has successfully bagged the mandate to promote and elevate the brand presence of Kross Bikes.
The collaboration between Digital Kong and Kross Bikes is poised to open exciting possibilities for both companies, with a primary focus on harnessing the power of social media, public relations, and influencer marketing to create an unparalleled brand experience.
Kross Bikes, with its rich heritage and commitment to innovation, has consistently been a popular choice among cyclists of all ages and skill levels. The decision to partner with Digital Kong comes as part of their strategic effort to extend their market reach and strengthen their position as a leader in the Indian cycling industry.
Digital Kong's extensive expertise in digital marketing, coupled with their history of delivering exceptional results for renowned brands across various sectors like sports, lifestyle, hospitality, wellness, beauty, skincare, etc, made them the ideal choice for Kross Bikes. The agency's innovative approach to social media, PR, and influencer marketing aligns perfectly with Kross Bikes' vision for building stronger connections with its existing audience while also tapping into new markets.
Speaking about the partnership, Sameer Mehta, AVP - sales and marketing at Kross Bikes said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Digital Kong in our endeavour to strengthen our brand's presence. Their proven track record in the digital marketing domain and innovative approach align perfectly with our vision for Kross Bikes. Together, we are confident in creating a vibrant cycling community and empowering more individuals to adopt a healthy lifestyle through cycling."
Digital Kong's COO and Founder, Sanjana Nischal, also expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "It is an honour to be entrusted with the responsibility of amplifying Kross Bikes' brand identity through our digital marketing expertise. We believe in the potential of Kross Bikes to inspire people and make a positive impact on their lives, and we are committed to helping them achieve their marketing goals."