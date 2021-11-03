“Learnt a lot from what Zomato does on social media”: Eshan Joshi

Keeping in mind young travellers, who may not have, or be able to spend, big bucks, Zostel recently came up with a volunteer program. Speaking to afaqs! about this initiative, Eshan Joshi, head of marketing, Zostel, informs that the job of a volunteer is to maintain the property’s vibe. It’s to break the ice among travellers so that they get to mingle with each other, and also ensure that everyone comes together for a gig or event that takes place within the property.