"Dismayed that cinemas, multiplexes remain on list of prohibited activities": Multiplex Association of India

In a media statement, the Multiplex Association of India, has expressed disappointment at the government's decision to keep cinemas shut.
Following is the official statement issued today by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), under the aegis of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).
As per the statement, MAI feels dismayed that cinemas and multiplexes continue to remain in the list of prohibited activities under the Central Government’s Unlock 2.0 Guidelines.
"The lockdown has literally brought the entire industry to a standstill with losses mounting every passing day. An early decision to allow cinemas to open up will only help the mobilization of resources in the film industry’s ecosystem and would lead to gradual resurrection," MAI states in the note.
Established under the aegis of FICCI in 2002, the national multiplex trade body represents more than 18 regional and national multiplex chains, including PVR, INOX, Carnival and Cinepolis, and operates more than 2900 screens across the country.
