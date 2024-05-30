DISNEY+ HOTSTAR launches cricket show featuring cricket veterans and content creators

Hosted for the fans, this show will provide a fun take on cricket and will enable fans to share their opinions live and participate in quizzes. Presented with a bold, quirky and candid approach, it will showcase significant moments, stories, action & drama of your favorite heroes, teams, and the tournament, caught on & off the field during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Designed to strike a perfect balance between the intensity of cricket and the joy of entertainment, ‘Caught and Bold’ promises a refreshing blend of humourous segments and interactive discussions. 'Caught and Bold' stands out from the crowd of typical cricket shows.