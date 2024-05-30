DISNEY+ HOTSTAR launches cricket show featuring cricket veterans and content creators

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Premiering June 2, this fan driven show features interactive segments, now open for brand associations on Disney+ Hotstar.
For the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Disney+ Hotstar has announced a LIVE cricket show, ‘Caught & Bold’ featuring T20 World champions Harbhajan Singh, S. Sreesanth, Piyush Chawla; former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu, seasoned broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar and a host of other former cricketers from around the world.
'Caught & Bold’ will be hosted by popular stand-up comic performers, Varun Thakur and Rohan Joshi, along with the content creators Ocean Sharma, Arjun Pandit and Navneeth Krishna as co-presenters. Starting June 2, ‘Caught & Bold’ will be aired live every match day on Disney+ Hotstar
Commenting on this unique show, Dhruv Dhawan, head ads at Disney+ Hotstar said, “With 'Caught and Bold,' we aim to enhance India’s cricket watching experience, both with our quality product and with content that resonates with the avid cricket fans in India, while giving our advertisers an opportunity to connect with this community beyond the live match. By blending cricket analysis with a dose of humour and interactivity, we’re creating an entertaining and engaging experience. We’re thrilled to bring this fresh perspective to our viewers and advertisers alike."
Hosted for the fans, this show will provide a fun take on cricket and will enable fans to share their opinions live and participate in quizzes. Presented with a bold, quirky and candid approach, it will showcase significant moments, stories, action & drama of your favorite heroes, teams, and the tournament, caught on & off the field during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Designed to strike a perfect balance between the intensity of cricket and the joy of entertainment, ‘Caught and Bold’ promises a refreshing blend of humourous segments and interactive discussions. 'Caught and Bold' stands out from the crowd of typical cricket shows.
The show is not just about watching, it's about participating. With interactive segments, you can join in the discussions and kickstart the excitement. And in ‘bindaas poll’, our hosts and comedians take on cricket with humour and wit, making you feel like a part of the action.
It also offers a line-up of unique segments that are bound to catch your attention. From radical candour to relatable street cricket tales, this show is a breath of fresh air. Brace yourself for bold predictions and analyses, and the best cricket memes that will leave you in splits.
This exclusive cricket show is also open for brand associations for the pre, mid and post match segments throughout the tournament as co-sponsor partnerships as well as segment ownership. To create a meaningful connection with the cricket community, brands can leverage individual segments of the show such as pitch report, playing 11, moments & highlights of the day, in a quirky way which resonates with the brand's philosophy.
With advertisers showing a high level of interest in associating with the show, Kent RO has come onboard as the title sponsor while Macho Hint has signed up as the co-sponsor for the Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Caught & Bold’.