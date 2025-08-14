District by Zomato and YRF roll out in-app fan rivalry for War 2

District by Zomato, the going-out platform, has partnered with Yash Raj Films (YRF) for an exclusive in-app fan experience tied to the upcoming action film War 2. The collaboration offers audiences an interactive way to engage with the movie’s central theme - the rivalry between lead actors Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

Available under the “Movies” section of the District app, the integration allows users to choose a side - Team Hrithik or Team NTR - and join a dedicated fan group. Selected users from each group will receive official War 2 merchandise.

According to a District by Zomato spokesperson, the initiative aims to go beyond passive film promotion and foster community participation around the movie. YRF’s Senior Vice President – Marketing and Merchandising, Manan Mehta, said the partnership reflects the studio’s approach to extending its storytelling beyond the screen and involving fans ahead of the film’s release.

The campaign includes app-based engagement, Hotlist reminders, social media activations, and user-generated content. The War 2 fan experience is now live on the District app.