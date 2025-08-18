District by Zomato partners with HSBC India for cultural experiences

District by Zomato, the going-out vertical of the foodtech platform, has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with HSBC India. Under this collaboration, HSBC becomes the exclusive banking partner for District’s cultural events, which include music concerts, dining experiences, stand-up comedy shows and lifestyle gatherings.

The tie-up comes at a time when India’s going-out segment is seeing rapid growth, fuelled by more first-time concert-goers, a growing urban population and rising demand for diverse cultural and entertainment experiences.

Lately my DMs are full of “bro can you get me in?” for District. Truth is, District doesn’t work on jugaad or contacts.



If you want early access + perks, you’ll need an @HSBC_IN credit card.



August is going to be fun → https://t.co/ArJKiqMW5upic.twitter.com/0y3TT1VJZP — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 18, 2025

Through this partnership, the two companies aim to make cultural outings more accessible, financially feasible and aspirational, while integrating them further into the daily lives of urban residents.

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato, said, “India's 'going out' culture is rapidly evolving, reflecting a growing desire for richer urban experiences. At District, we're dedicated to being the essential gateway to this dynamic landscape, providing access to the full spectrum of cultural moments. Our strategic partnership with HSBC is a key collaboration that amplifies this commitment, allowing us to collaboratively empower more individuals to immerse themselves in the pulse of their cities fully."

Jaswinder Sodhi, Head of Customers, Marketing & Digital, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, said, “We believe in creating meaningful connections that enrich lives and empower aspirations. Our partnership reflects this vision, as we bring together the best of banking and culture to redefine how India experiences its vibrant urban landscapes. By unlocking exclusive access, savings, and opportunities, we aim to make every moment more memorable and every experience more accessible for our customers."

Key benefits for HSBC cardholders include: