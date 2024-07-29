Divine Solitaires partners with Vaani Kapoor for annual solitaire festival

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
TSFI's third edition: Pan-India solitaire promotion will held from August 1-31 in 200+ jeweller stores for festive diamond collections
Divine Solitaires, a diamond solitaire jewellery brand, reintroduces The Solitaire Festival of India (TSFI) for the third year in 2024, featuring actress Vaani Kapoor as the brand ambassador.
Actress Vaani Kapoor, known for her roles in films like War, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Befikre, is set to enhance this year's event. With her star power and 8 million Instagram followers, mostly Indian youth, she is expected to make the campaign a popular topic.
This annual event will run from August 1-31 at over 200 partner jeweller stores and on Divine Solitaire's online store and will feature the solitaire collections of some of India’s finest diamantaires. Throughout the month, customers from different states across India can browse through and indulge in stunning collections of solitaire jewellery pieces in their respective cities as well as online.
The festival offers a incentive for valued customers to receive assured gifts with every purchase of diamond solitaire jewellery. Each purchase includes coupons for weekly lucky draws scheduled for August 11, 17 and 24, featuring exciting prizes ranging from iPhones to Alto cars. The grand finale of the festival will have a bumper draw on September 4, where one lucky winner will drive home in a luxurious XUV 700, and other winners will take home additional prizes.
“The festive and wedding season is just around the corner and for our partners and customers, there is no better time than August and no better opportunity than TSFI to invest in diamond solitaire jewellery. Our customers will not only have the opportunity to see, feel and purchase the best quality diamond solitaires with 8 hearts and arrows each, but also have the chance to win some fantastic prizes!” said Jignesh Mehta, founder of Divine Solitaires.
The second edition of TSFI in 2023 saw a significant 600% increase in footfall compared to the previous year. This year, partner jewellers like Senco Gold, Ranka Jewellers, and Reliance Retail aim to surpass that record by attracting customers nationwide.
To spread the word about the TFSI 2024 campaign, Divine Solitaires will drive a series of nationwide marketing initiatives in over 100 cities. These will comprise targeted outreach through regional newspaper advertisements, impactful radio campaigns and cinema ads playing across theatres nationwide for seven days.
To add an interactive dimension, Divine Solitaires will host a Facebook and Instagram live draw event on August 11, engaging audiences nationwide and bringing the thrill of the draw directly to their screens. This initiative aims to foster community spirit and participation, enriching the festival experience for all.