Division Bench of Bombay HC dismisses Sebamed’s appeal

HUL confirmed the development and welcomed the order:

Speaking on the latest ruling, Dev Bajpai, executive director, legal & corporate affairs, HUL said, “The Court rulings reaffirm that the advertisement campaign by Sebamed denigrated HUL’s brands and misled consumers on the basis of pH, which is just one of the many parameters that go into manufacturing soap. It is also pertinent to note that Sebamed’s campaign was irresponsible, and that such misleading communication was issued during the pandemic, when the Government and health authorities had advocated handwashing with any soap.”