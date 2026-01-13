Django brings Bergner India on board as MasterChef's official special partner

Django has facilitated a partnership between its client Bergner India and television property MasterChef India. Under the agreement, Bergner India will come on board as the official special partner for the upcoming season of the show, which premieres on January 5, 2026.

The association places Bergner India within MasterChef India’s on-air integrations and digital extensions throughout the season. The collaboration links the cookware brand with the culinary television format, which continues to attract a wide food-focused audience.

Commenting on the partnership, Vivek Shah, co-founder, Django, said the collaboration reflects a shared strategic vision. “MasterChef India is a culturally relevant platform that naturally aligns with Bergner’s brand ethos. Our role was to identify and enable a partnership that goes beyond visibility and delivers long-term brand value. We’re pleased to have facilitated an association that strengthens Bergner’s presence among India’s growing community of home cooks,” he said.

Bergner India’s spokesperson said the partnership supports the brand’s growth ambitions in the country. “MasterChef India represents aspiration, skill, and innovation in the kitchen — values that closely mirror Bergner’s philosophy. This collaboration allows us to connect with consumers in an authentic and meaningful way. Django has been a strong strategic partner in bringing this opportunity together,” he said.

As part of the agreement, Bergner India will feature across the programme’s brand placements and associated digital content during the season.