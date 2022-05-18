DNEG announces Multiyear Visual Effects Services Agreement with Netflix

DNEG, which in recent years has won seven Academy Awards® for its visual effects work, including six of the last eight awards, is already working with Netflix on a number of projects in its upcoming slate, including the highly anticipated “Stranger Things” Season 4; Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2; fantasy action-dramas The School for Good and Evil and Avatar: The Last Airbender; origin story The Witcher: Blood Origin; and upcoming fantasy comedy-adventure Slumberland for director Francis Lawrence. DNEG Animation is providing animation services for the much anticipated animated feature film Nimona, which will be released by Netflix in 2023.