Did young brands really gain from a ‘Shark Tank India’ appearance?

Skippi Ice Pops, which got all the ‘Shark Tank Deals’ when it appeared on the show, has witnessed a phenomenal growth. The brand received Rs 1 crore funding from the show. Before appearing on the show, the brand had average monthly sales of approximately Rs 7-8 lakh. After receiving six ‘Shark Tank Deals’, the brand’s revenue went up 40 times and monthly sales increased to over Rs 2 crore. From a regional manufacturer and distributor, the company has now become an international exporter.