Doceree introduces opti-channel marketing for Pharma sector in India to elevate adoption of digital

The company also revamps platform to provide complete transparency to pharma companies on their digital efforts.
Doceree, the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging, today launched in India opti-channel marketing for the pharmaceutical sector, in its attempt to accelerate adoption of digital mediums in an industry which is relatively slow in embracing innovative digital technologies.
Doceree created the category of programmatic physician marketing in India with its entry into the market last year. The company initially enabled pharma brands to reach physicians via display and text-based messaging, the scope of which it broadened by introducing opti-channel marketing that now would empower brands to access physicians digitally via email and SMS as well.
With this, the company has increased physicians’ touchpoints, enabling marketers to garner better engagement. Also, by using the Doceree platform, pharma brands can now showcase a single message to physicians on multi channels – display email and SMS, pronouncing greatly the impact of digital messaging campaigns.
Additionally, the company’s revamped platform will provide increased transparency to pharma brands which are facing a herculean challenge in having a genuine and transparent view on performance of their campaigns being run on individual digital sites. The real-time dashboard provides marketers valuable insights on channel performance that they can use to take informed decisions.
“While there is considerable openness among brands now towards the medium, there is still a lot that needs to be achieved to incline pharma towards innovative digital technologies. The pandemic did change the way pharma industry perceived digital. But now we have moved beyond that stage to address peculiar issues that is crippling penetration of digital in the industry,” said Dr. Harshit Jain, founder and global CEO, Doceree.
“We are developing capabilities that would make digital a crucial marketing component for the pharma industry. It is thus important that we enable pharma brands to gain access to physicians’ touchpoints across effective digital channels. That’s what our product is aiming to establish while allowing pharma brands to have complete transparency on digital messaging campaigns.”
Doceree’ enhanced platform features provide pharma brands a holistic view of a healthcare provider’s journey, giving a transparent and in-depth view of campaign metrics from a physician engagement level.
The company is aiming to improve overall business outcomes of pharma brands on digital with its latest opti-channel marketing approach. Enabling marketers to have tactical insights around a physician’s behaviour and engagement levels is Doceree’s yet another effort towards democratizing pharma marketing.
“Pharma industry is huge in terms of market and size, and India is a significant market. It is absolutely exciting to come up with products that are the need of the hour,” said Preetha Vasanji, Managing Director, India, Doceree. “We introduced programmatic marketing category in India and would continue to evolve the ecosystem for pharma brands and digital sites to drive optimization across the landscape.”