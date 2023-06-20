Doceree launches HCP-focused global DSP for media agencies at Cannes Lions 2023

“The rapidly evolving digital healthcare industry create new opportunities for marketing, engaging and educating HCPs. Doceree Enterprise is exactly the solution agencies are looking for to stand out from the competition on a global level. There is no ‘one solution fits all’ and the DSP uniquely addresses the gaps, curating an agency-specific platform that aligns with each agency’s specific needs. This first-of-its-kind approach to engaging HCPs is exciting and offers plenty of opportunities for agencies to run successful and scalable HCP campaigns for their healthcare clients,” said Jeffrey D. Erb, Chief Media Officer, Fishawack Health.