Doceree launches HCP-focused global DSP for media agencies at Cannes Lions 2023

Doceree, a leading global platform building unprecedented solutions for healthcare professionals (HCPs) through programmatic messaging with proprietary data tools, today announced the launch of Doceree Enterprise, an industry-first, HCP-focussed global Demand Side Platform (DSP), delivering an integrated ecosystem to media agencies with high-impact, built for scale programmatic capabilities to serve healthcare and life sciences brands.
Doceree Enterprise, powered by proprietary HCP identity-resolution technology EspyianTM , is a fully self-serve ecosystem, enabling agencies to run highly targeted global and integrated campaigns with transparent and measurable outcomes.
In addition to providing media agencies the access to worldwide web inventory through its SSP integrations, it also provides them ‘preferred access’ to Doceree’s specialized supply side platform (SSP) – the world’s largest integrated global network of 650+ endemic and point-of-care platforms, with a worldwide unique physician reach of over 2 million. On top of it, the agencies can bring their audience, data partners, and measurement tools to build their own healthcare-specific marketing platform.
Agencies currently counter multiple challenges while buying media directly from third party publishers or from existing DSPs, which mostly have restricted presence in the US and experience compliance issues around regulations for advertising to HCPs outside of the US. The non-HCP media impacts the return on investments (ROI) of life sciences brands that are looking to engage prescribers through effective programmatic campaigns.
Doceree has been relentlessly working to identify issues facing the pharma messaging ecosystem and close the gaps through its AI-enabled category-centric technologies that can precisely target HCPs and enable marketers to activate high-performing campaigns.
“We are thrilled to launch our new DSP that creates unprecedented HCP personalization and customization for media agencies. The platform offers full suite of capabilities to media agencies to activate HCP-focused campaigns with utmost ease and convenience without worrying about transparency, performance or regulatory compliances,” said Harshit Jain MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree. “Doceree Enterprise will introduce never-seen before advancements in the category that will revolutionize HCP messaging. We will continue building category-first solutions that our partners would immensely benefit from.”
The integrated ecosystem equips agencies with the ability to forecast campaigns; build HCP-only audiences & cohorts; activate, optimize and analyse campaigns to create omnichannel experiences; and measure campaign outcomes in near real time.
“The rapidly evolving digital healthcare industry create new opportunities for marketing, engaging and educating HCPs. Doceree Enterprise is exactly the solution agencies are looking for to stand out from the competition on a global level. There is no ‘one solution fits all’ and the DSP uniquely addresses the gaps, curating an agency-specific platform that aligns with each agency’s specific needs. This first-of-its-kind approach to engaging HCPs is exciting and offers plenty of opportunities for agencies to run successful and scalable HCP campaigns for their healthcare clients,” said Jeffrey D. Erb, Chief Media Officer, Fishawack Health.