Domex openly names rival Harpic in ad by Lowe Lintas

Commenting on the category and the campaign, Prabha Narasimhan, executive director & VP – Home Care (South Asia), Hindustan Unilever said, “The latest communication for Domex is in line with our goal to give consumers the evidence to help make informed decisions. Battling the second wave of the pandemic, we are all well aware that hygiene, safety and disinfection are three facets which will dominate our collective consciousness and as a brand we have been attempting to address and deliver on these core parameters being sought by consumers in their everyday lives.”