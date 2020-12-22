Domino’s introduces ‘The Unthinkable Pizza' that is 100% chicken-like but 100 per cent vegetarian

Pratik Pota, Chief Executive Officer & Whole-time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, said, “We are delighted to launch India’s first plant protein-based product, The Unthinkable Pizza. This innovative and 100 per cent vegetarian product will allow Indian consumers to experience the plant-protein wave sweeping across the world. Domino’s has always brought pioneering innovations to the Indian market, and we are happy to once again be the first to bring this trend to India.”