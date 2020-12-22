Domino’s introduces ‘The Unthinkable Pizza' that is 100% chicken-like but 100 per cent vegetarian

It is India’s first plant-protein pizza and is available at all Domino’s restaurants across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.
Domino’s Pizza, a leading QSR chain has introduced "The Unthinkable Pizza”, India’s first plant protein-based product. As per the brand, “... Made entirely from plant-based proteins, The Unthinkable Pizza is 100 per cent vegetarian and yet has the sensory properties of chicken.”
Pratik Pota, Chief Executive Officer & Whole-time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, said, “We are delighted to launch India’s first plant protein-based product, The Unthinkable Pizza. This innovative and 100 per cent vegetarian product will allow Indian consumers to experience the plant-protein wave sweeping across the world. Domino’s has always brought pioneering innovations to the Indian market, and we are happy to once again be the first to bring this trend to India.”
The Pizza would be available at all Domino’s restaurants across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.
In the last few years, plant-based meat has become more popular than ever. On 18 December 2020, Unilver, an FMCG giant announced a global sales target of €1 billion from its plant-based meat and dairy alternatives business and although this announcement wasn’t for the Indian market, it’s a sign of the how the plant-based protein segment is becoming mainstream.