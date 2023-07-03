Domino's launch new Ragi Super Crust Pizza in Gujarat

Honourable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, praised Domino's visionary initiative and shared, “I am pleased to be a part of this momentous occasion of Jubilant Foodworks Limited and Domino’s launching of Millet Pizza and the virtual inauguration of their upcoming Food Processing Park in Sanand. We applaud Jubilant FoodWorks Limited efforts to promote millets in Gujarat. This move showcases their understanding of Gujarat's extensive millet consumption. With India ranking as the 5th largest millet exporter worldwide, Domino's NEW RAGI SUPER CRUST Pizza propels millet consumption within the nation. This unique innovation not only exemplifies the brand's originality but also aligns with the Honourable Prime Minister's call to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets."