Domino’s Pizza launches 20-minute delivery in 14 Indian cities

20 zones in these cities will get to experience this new delivery speed.
Domino’s Pizza, on 20 December 2022, announced it will deliver pizza in 20 minutes across 20 zones in 14 Indian cities.
It is important to remember how Jubilant FoodWorks brand had become a memorable name in India’s pizza category with its 30-minute delivery or else free offering in the past.
The 20-minute delivery, as per the pizza chain’s press release, is being driven by enhancing and optimizing in-store process improvements, dynamic resource planning, technology upgradation and interventions for improved operational efficiencies, and expanding stores within the vicinity.
This move also arrives at a time when its rival Pizza Hut is doubling down on delivery starting with a new smartphone app.
Sameer Khetarpal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, said, "This has been made possible through a three-pronged approach using analytics, insights and technology to give customers higher service levels across multiple pin codes in India, wherein service and quality are the number one priority. In our endeavour to raise our service levels, we are clear that we will do so without compromising our riders' safety.”
The bit about rider safety is important. In early 2022, Zomato came under criticism for its 10-minute food delivery offering because consumers were worried about the safety of the riders. With the advent of quick commerce and increased rivalry, delivery riders zipping through traffic, often breaking traffic rules to make their deliveries, have become a common sight.
Speaking on the launch, Russell Weiner, Chief Executive Officer, Domino's Pizza, said, "India is the largest market outside of the US in the global Domino's network. The 20 minutes delivery launch, in which pizzas are delivered hotter, fresher and tastier, is just another example of the consumer-centric approach of India."
"Elevated consumer experience through reduced delivery time is proven to deliver better customer satisfaction and lead to increase frequency across the market. This strategic move will give Domino's India an edge over the competition in the QSR domain and help the brand continue to be the market leader."