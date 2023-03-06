Domino's Pizza launches 20-Minute Delivery Guarantee in Bengaluru

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO & managing director, Jubilant FoodWorks, expressed his excitement about this new initiative, saying, "At Domino's, we are committed to providing the best pizza-eating experience for our customers. Introducing the 20-minute delivery in Bengaluru is a testament to our dedication to excellence. By using analytics, insights, and technology, we are able to give our customers hotter, fresher, and tastier pizzas than ever before."