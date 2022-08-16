Domino’s responds to irate Twitter over snaps of an unhygienic kitchen at a Bangalore outlet

A mop and a toilet brush hung over a tray of pizza dough balls.
Domino’s India has stressed it “adheres to world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety” after photographs of an unhygienic kitchen from a Bangalore outlet went viral on Twitter over the weekend.
Photographs shared by Sahil Karnany show a mop and a toilet brush hanging over a tray of pizza dough balls. The photographs also show clothes, reportedly belonging to the staff, hung on a hook close to the dough trays.
“We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards. The incident brought to our notice will be thoroughly investigated and basis the findings, appropriate measures will be rolled out.” tweeted the pizza chain in response.