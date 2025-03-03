DOMS Art League launches in UAE to support young artists

DOMS Art League, an initiative to support young artists, is now live in the UAE. Launched on World Art Day last year, it aims to engage children with art. So far, over 500,000 artworks have been created, giving young artists a platform to showcase their creativity.



Advertisment

Art helps in a child's overall development by improving cognitive skills, emotional expression, confidence, problem-solving, imagination, focus, and fine motor skills.



Speaking on this milestone, Saumitra Prasad, chief marketing officer – DOMS Industries, shared: "It’s a great feeling to see that DOMS Art League will now engage children beyond India. This is a step towards making it the world's greatest art engagement ever!"