DOMS Industries acquires 51% stake in Super Treads

DOMS Industries, at its board meeting held on Monday, May 19, 2025 have approved the acquisition of 51.00% stake in Super Treads (“STPL”) for a maximum consideration of ₹ 6.12 crores, subject to the completion of due diligence and receipt of requisite approvals, if any. The equity stake shall be acquired through secondary purchase from the existing shareholders of STPL.

Through this acquisition, DOMS shall broaden its presence in the paper stationery segment and will allow it to efficiently reach out to its consumer base in eastern India. STPL, with its operating history of more than two decades, currently operates primarily as an OEM supplier for the manufacturing of notebooks and other paper stationery products.

Commenting on the acquisition, Santosh Raveshia, managing director, DOMS Industries said: “Our proposed acquisition of majority stake in STPL is a key step in enhancing our manufacturing capacities and geographically diversifying our paper stationery infrastructure to efficiently reach our consumers, thus further strengthening our competitiveness in this segment. This investment aligns with our vision of leveraging our growing brand reputation and well entrenched distribution network to deliver our unique and differentiated range of products at most competitive prices. With Rakesh Maheshwari and his team, we have got this wonderful opportunity to partner with great technocrats, like-minded entrepreneurs who has a great zeal to offer something unique to the market. We are confident that this partnership would lead to significant long term growth and value creation for all of us.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Rakesh Kumar Maheshwari, promoter director, Super Treads Private said: “This partnership represents a strategic milestone for our company, combining our manufacturing expertise with DOMS national distribution capabilities and established brand. This collaboration will be instrumental in realising our full potential and enable us to explore opportunities, thereby unlocking new avenues for growth and innovation. In DOMS, we have found a perfect strategic partner to help us pursue a brand-led business journey."

By joining forces, DOMS and STPL are poised to leverage their mutual strengths to amplify their capabilities to capitalise on the potential for growth, innovation, and long-term success. With the completion of acquisition of a 51% stake, Super Treads (STPL) will become a part of the DOMS Group of companies, which also includes Pioneer Stationery, Micro Wood, Skido Industries, Uniclan Healthcare and our associate company, Clapjoy Innovations – further strengthening our diversified presence across consumer products spanning stationery, art material, and hygiene categories.

Marathon Capital Advisory, acted as the Advisor to DOMS for this proposed strategic acquisition.