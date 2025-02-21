DOMS launches initiative to promote INXON pen among young students

DOMS, a stationery brand, introduced a new initiative to connect with young students and promote its ball pen – INXON.

Advertisment

As part of the campaign, DOMS launched the INXON-branded van, giving children a chance to try the pen. The van had a selfie zone for students to take pictures and held a contest where they created a slogan for the product. Each participant received an INXON pen.

The van visited key schools and residential areas, allowing direct interaction with the target audience and increasing awareness of the INXON pen.

Saumitra Prasad, chief marketing officer of DOMS, shared his thoughts on the initiative:, said, "The DOMS INXON pen is designed to provide children with an excellent grip and smooth writing experience, helping them complete their school tasks with ease and efficiency. We are delighted that the DOMS Experiential Van allowed children to engage with the product in a fun and interactive way."