“Don’t have fears of associating with a new IPL team”: Saroj Panigrahi, Senior VP, My11Circle

My11Circle is the title sponsor for LSG and the brand is the most visible name on the team’s blue jersey. For a fantasy cricket app founded in 2019 and whose parent company Games 24x7, as per Economic Times, raised $75 million in funding in March 2022 at a company valuation of $2.5 billion, landing it in the unicorn club, the app chose to sponsor a new team that had to build everything from scratch.