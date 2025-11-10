DoubleVerify launches new streaming TV tools to improve ad transparency

DoubleVerify (DV) has launched a set of streaming TV products designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and control across Connected TV (CTV) advertising. The rollout includes Verified Streaming TV pre-bid segments and measurement and 'Do Not Air' Automation, both aimed at reducing ad misplacement and waste in low-quality environments.
The move follows DV’s research revealing that more than 15% of streaming ad spend is misplaced on non-premium platforms, costing advertisers over $1 billion each quarter.
Todd Randak, GM of CTV at DoubleVerify, said: “As streaming TV grows, advertisers are contending with new challenges—from opaque, resold inventory and questionable ad placements wasting billions in media spend, to a lack of automation that inhibits contextual alignment. Our new Streaming TV products directly address these pain points, giving advertisers the ability to verify media quality and maximize their investments across devices and platforms.”
The verified streaming TV feature allows advertisers to ensure their ads appear in premium streaming player environments and measure campaign quality across platforms such as The Trade Desk, Microsoft Invest, Teads, StackAdapt, and Index Exchange.
Meanwhile, 'Do Not Air' Automation, integrated with DV’s Authentic Brand Suitability tool, replaces manual ad exclusion lists with an AI-powered process that automatically enforces brand safety controls across streaming channels.
Dave Morgan, founder and CEO of Simulmedia, said: “Transparency in streaming has never been more critical. Advertisers need proof that their dollars are going toward premium, TV-like inventory, not hidden resells or low-quality placements. Offerings like Verified Streaming TV give the market the clarity and control it’s been missing.”
In addition, DV announced plans to enhance contextual targeting by leveraging licensed IMDb data to power AI-driven analysis of streaming content. The integration of IMDb’s audience metrics, ratings, and Parents Guides will enable more precise contextual alignment for advertisers.
David Goddard, SVP of business development, DoubleVerify, said: “As streaming TV continues to mature, the definition of media quality is becoming more sophisticated. We are excited to leverage data and insights from IMDb to enrich our AI-powered analysis with even more contextual signals.”
Nikki Santoro, CEO of IMDb, said: “IMDb licenses authoritative data and unique insights from our global audience of more than 250 million monthly visitors, powering content discovery and advanced analytics for businesses all over the world. We’re delighted that DoubleVerify has selected IMDb to power its new suite of products and help advertisers reach their target audiences.”
Together, these initiatives position DoubleVerify’s Media AdVantage Platform as a comprehensive suite for AI-driven verification, optimisation, and measurement across the evolving streaming landscape.