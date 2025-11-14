Dove and Reebok launch ‘Reborn in My Kicks’ collaboration celebrating women’s resilience

Dove and Reebok have launched a limited-edition collection titled Reborn in My Kicks, created to spotlight stories of women who have rebuilt their lives with strength and purpose.

Advertisment

Inspired by Kintsugi - the Japanese art of repairing cracks with gold — the sneakers feature metallic seams and textured details that symbolise renewal. The collaboration sits under Dove’s larger Reborn Stronger platform, which focuses on the beauty of rebuilding across hair, life, and identity.

Sairam Subramanian, VP – Hair Care, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said the initiative extends the brand’s philosophy “beyond care into culture,” highlighting women who turn setbacks into strength. Arjun Ramamoorthy, Brand Head, Reebok India, added that the partnership reinforces Reebok’s belief that resilience defines true strength.

The collection is available online and at select Reebok stores in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi. In-store Kintsugi workshops offer shoppers a hands-on exploration of the art form that shaped the design.

With Reborn in My Kicks, both brands underline a shared message: every fall, scar, and comeback becomes part of a story that makes women stronger.