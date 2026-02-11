Dove India launches limited edition range inspired by Netflix’s Bridgerton

Dove India has unveiled a limited-edition product range inspired by Netflix and Shondaland’s series Bridgerton. The collaboration coincides with the upcoming season of the show and forms part of a global rollout across markets.

The Dove x Bridgerton collection includes body wash, shampoo and hair mask variants featuring themed fragrances and redesigned packaging influenced by the show’s visual aesthetic.

The range includes two fragrances: Moonlit Masquerade and Raspberry Rendezvous, positioned around the show’s Regency-era themes. The products will be available for a limited period, exclusively on Nykaa, starting at INR 225.

Sairam Subramanian, vice president, Hair Care, Hindustan Unilever, said: “This collaboration reflects a larger shift in the personal care and beauty landscape, where global pop culture, immersive fragrance storytelling, and purpose-led brands come together to shape how consumers discover and engage with everyday care rituals. With the Dove x Bridgerton limited-edition collection, we are reimagining moments of self-care through the lens of culture and craftsmanship, while bringing a truly international, real-time launch to Indian consumers, underscoring Dove’s commitment to innovation that is both culturally relevant and meaningfully accessible.”

Vipul Mathur, executive director, Personal Care, HUL said: “The Dove x Bridgerton collection is our way of turning everyday moments into something a little more indulgent. Inspired by the royal world of Bridgerton, this limited-edition range brings together luxurious textures, captivating fragrances and brings Dove into the center of cultural conversation — inviting Indian consumers to immerse themselves in the world of Bridgerton through a global collaboration launching in India alongside markets worldwide."

The collaboration positions Dove within the ongoing convergence of beauty, fragrance storytelling and global entertainment properties.