Dove launches ‘The Reborn Collective’ built on stories of rebirth

Dove has launched The Reborn Collective, a cultural platform that brings together podcasts, music and collaborations centred on stories of resilience and personal rebuilding. The initiative builds on the brand’s Reborn Stronger philosophy, first introduced earlier this year with the launch of its Peptide Bond Strength haircare range.

The platform draws inspiration from the Japanese art of Kintsugi, which treats repair as part of an object’s history rather than something to be concealed. Dove has previously extended this thinking beyond haircare through collaborations such as Reborn in My Kicks with Reebok. With The Reborn Collective, the brand has expanded the idea into longer-form cultural content.

A key component of the initiative is Reborn Stronger: The Podcast, a multi-episode series featuring conversations between women reflecting on personal change, setbacks and renewal. The series brings together public figures and non-celebrity voices, positioning lived experience as the central narrative driver. Episodes feature conversations involving Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Zeenat Aman, Trinetra Haldar, Geeta Tandon, Rhea Chakraborty, Aditi Parmeshwaran and Baljeet Kaur, alongside stories from women outside the public eye.

The platform also includes Reborn Stronger: The Anthem, titled Jugni, composed by Sneha Khanwalkar, written by Anvita Dutt, and performed by Afsana Khan and Anumita Nadesan. The track is intended to complement the podcast through music-led storytelling.

Commenting on the initiative, Sairam Subramanian, vice president, Hair Care, Hindustan Unilever, said: “Comeback stories, a rebirth, a rise after the fall are always inspiring. But The Reborn Collective is not just about comebacks. It is about the real, raw, human moments that shape who we become. With Reborn Stronger: The Podcast and Reborn Stronger: The Anthem, we aim to capture the universal truth that transformation is not about erasing the past, but embracing it, repairing it, and finding strength.”

Reborn Stronger: The Podcast and Reborn Stronger: The Anthem are currently available on YouTube and Spotify.