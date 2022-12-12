Dove partners with Bobble AI under #StopTheBeautyTest 2.0

“This effort seamlessly leverages the intuitive smart keyboard technology to create a moment of truth, prompting users to be more mindful before casually imposing age-old beauty standards onto others”, added Ajay Mehta - senior vice president, of Content+, Mindshare.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ankit Prasad, founder and CEO of Bobble AI expressed, "Bobble AI has always strived to make this world a better place by using tech to empower daily conversations for millions. It is a matter of pride for us that a global brand Dove and a reputed agency like Mindshare are trusting our tech-capabilities to scale their #StopTheBeautyTest campaign digitally. We are committed to leverage our in-house innovations to shape the future and contribute to the positive wellbeing of society.”