Dr. Fixit partners with KBC for silver jubilee season

Dr. Fixit, a waterproofing brand from Pidilite Industries, has partnered with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) for its Silver Jubilee Season on Sony Entertainment Television. The partnership will feature in 40 special episodes for increased visibility and audience engagement.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sandeep Tanwani, chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries, said, “Over the last 25 years Dr. Fixit’s expert waterproofing solutions have ensured that consumers’ most significant investment—their home—is protected against leakage and damage. Our association with KBC aligns perfectly with the ethos of using one’s expertise to bring meaningful change to lives. This partnership is a step forward in reinforcing our commitment to providing pioneering solutions to Indian consumers.”

Dr. Fixit will be integrated into the show, reinforcing its position as the 'Waterproofing Expert' through various elements. Dr. Fixit will be featured in the "Expert Play of the Day" segment in every episode. Some winners will also receive a Dr. Fixit hamper.